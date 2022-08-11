Vela gets MLS All-Stars going in 2-1 win over Liga MX

The two leagues are more business partners than fierce rivals, with only one Mexican player in the starting Liga MX lineup: Fernando Beltrán. The MLS team had Vela, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández and Julián Araujo, who was born in the U.S. and has dual nationality.

But the MLS, which was formed more than 50 years after Liga MX, certainly will take another sign that it's catching up to its southern neighbor. The Seattle Sounders became the first MLS club to defeat a Liga MX team for the CONCACAF Champions League title earlier this year when they beat Pumas UNAM. Minnesota United coach Adrian Heath, who coached the MLS team, said this week the gap between the two leagues is as close as he's ever seen it.

Next year, the leagues will compete in an expanded Leagues Cup tournament — the first to include all 47 clubs from MLS and Liga MX. The winner will advance directly to the CONCACAF Champions League round of 16.

The timing of the showcase this year also created a bonus opportunity for the U.S. national team members to connect, with the World Cup looming in a little more than three months.

There were seven MLS All-Stars currently listed on the U.S. roster, which has yet to be finalized for Qatar: defenders Walker Zimmerman, DeAndre Yedlin and Aaron Long, forwards Jordan Morris, Paul Arriola and Jesús Ferreira and Johnson.

Zimmerman and Morris were in the starting lineup. Arriola subbed in and had an early second-half goal erased by an offside call on Brandon Vázquez, who teed up Arriola with a perfect setup in front. Vázquez, who's second in the MLS with 14 goals, has played his way into strong consideration for the U.S. team with his breakout season for FC Cincinnati.

Combined Shape Caption MLS All-Star Sebastián Driussi, left, and Liga MX All-Star Avilés Hurtado vie for the ball during the first half of the MLS All-Star soccer match against Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King

Combined Shape Caption Liga MX All-Star Juan Dinenno, right, heads the ball next to MLS All-Star Julián Araujo (4), with Liga MX All-Star Luis Quiñones watching during the first half of the MLS All-Star soccer match Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King

Combined Shape Caption MLS All-Star Carlos Vela (11) heads in a goal during the first half of the MLS All-Star soccer match against the Liga MX All-Stars on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King) Credit: Andy Clayton-King