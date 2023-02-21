X
Dark Mode Toggle

Vegas authorities investigating UNLV football player death

Nation & World
40 minutes ago
Authorities in Las Vegas are investigating the death of a 20-year-old UNLV football player after he was found unresponsive in bed in a studio apartment on Monday

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities in Las Vegas are investigating the death of a 20-year-old UNLV football player from Chicago who was found unresponsive in bed in a studio apartment, officials said Tuesday.

The Clark County coroner said a cause and manner of Rebels defensive lineman Ryan Keeler's death was pending following his death on Monday. Medical examiner blood toxicology test results can take several weeks.

Las Vegas police Officer Robert Wicks said an investigation of Keeler's unexpected death remained open pending coroner and detective findings.

UNLV head coach Barry Odom announced Keeler's death on Monday, saying that since the 6-foot-6, 275-pound defensive lineman arrived by transfer from Rutgers University, he stood out to coaches as "an incredible person, student and teammate."

Keeler played in seven games as a redshirt freshman last season, and he made the academic All-Mountain West team with a 3.8 grade-point average, Odom said.

UNLV was waiting for more information about Keeler's death, Rebels football spokesman Mark Wallington said. A memorial service was not immediately scheduled.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25 Sign up for the AP Top 25 newsletter here: https://link.apnews.com/join/6nr/morning-wire-newsletter-footer-internal-ads

In Other News
1
Putin raises tension on Ukraine, suspends START nuclear pact
2
Romanian court rules to hold Andrew Tate for 30 more days
3
Supreme Court wrestles with lawsuit shield for social media
4
Stocks tumble to biggest drop since December as rates climb
5
'Forever a Spartan': Funeral held for Michigan State victim
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top