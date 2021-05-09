Vax Live concert raises $302 million, exceeds vaccine goal

Global Citizen announced Saturday that the funds raised helped procure more than 26 million doses at the “Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World.” The organization said money was garnered through several philanthropic and corporate commitments.

President Joe Biden, Prince Harry and Jennifer Lopez were among the big names who took part in the event, which was recorded May 2 and aired Saturday. ABC, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube and iHeartMedia radio stations will broadcast the concert staged at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.