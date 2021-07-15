Vatican prosecutor seeks prison for priest in abuse trial

The prosecution alleges that Martinelli used his authority as a more senior seminarian, threats and violence to force the younger boy into acts of sodomy and masturbation from 2007 to-2012.

Martinelli had denied molesting his accuser, who is being identified only as L.G.

Students from the St. Pius X seminary serve as altar boys during papal Masses at St. Peter’s Basilica.

In 2017, former altar boys went public with abuse accusations against Martinelli and cover-up allegations against seminary superiors.

A former seminary rector, the Rev. Enrico Radice, is charged with having helped Martinelli avoid investigators by discrediting L.G.'s allegations as baseless. Radice has denied knowing anything about abuse or impeding the probe.

The prosecutor asked the court to convict and sentence Radice to four years in prison.

The trial was set to continue on Friday.