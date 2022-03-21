Vatican defends hasty rollout of revolutionary laity reform

As it is, Francis has promoted a handful of women — lay and religious sisters — to high-ranking positions in the Vatican hierarchy. But to date, no woman has been named to head any of the major Vatican offices, now all known as “dicasteries.”

A layman currently heads the Dicastery for Communications, and Ghirlanda says a layman or woman could one day head the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life, currently run by American Cardinal Kevin Farrell.

The Vatican correspondents’ association complained about officials holding a press conference two days after releasing the document and lamented that a 54-page text of such consequence was only released in Italian. Normally, the release of papal documents is announced in advance, with the text provided to accredited journalists ahead of time under embargo and in various languages.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni acknowledged the complaint but stressed the unique nature of an apostolic constitution and noted that it was released on a significant day for Francis, the Feast of St. Joseph and the ninth anniversary of Francis' installation as pope.

Bruni said he didn’t know when translations would be made available. But one of the key drafters of the text apologized Monday noting that he had already identified an error that would have to be corrected before any translations are published.

The text makes reference to the old Latin Mass as the “extraordinary form” of the Mass, even though Francis in July essentially excised that terminology when he re-imposed restrictions on celebrating the ancient rite.

