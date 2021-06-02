Vasilevskiy, Tampa Bay top Carolina 2-1 for 2-0 series lead

Still, just as they did in the first round against Florida, the reigning Stanley Cup champions have opened a best-of-seven series with a pair of road wins — this time against the Central Division champions. They host Game 3 on Thursday.

Andrei Svechnikov got Carolina on the board with 1:30 left, taking a feed from Jordan Staal from behind the net and finishing from the top of the crease.

It was a rare time when the Hurricanes successfully managed to create pressure and traffic around Vasilevskiy. That included Martin Necas going wide of the net on a short-handed 2-on-1 breakaway in the second period, with that play ending with Vasilevskiy's stick out of his hand and spinning on the ice as he flailed at the puck.

INJURY REPORT

The Hurricanes took a significant hit in this one when Vincent Trocheck was hurt late in the second period when the center and teammate Warren Foegele banged legs as they tried to skate by each other.

Trocheck put little to no weight on his right leg as he skated to the bench, slamming his stick along the way before heading to the locker room. He played one short shift in the third but didn't return.

Tampa Bay was without defenseman David Savard for a second straight game due to an upper-body injury. But fellow blue-liner Erik Cernak was back in the lineup after exiting Game 1 late in the second period after a jarring collision with Svechnikov and Trocheck near the boards.

DOWN EARLY

Killorn's goal marked the seventh time in eight playoff games, and sixth in a row, that the Hurricanes have surrendered the game's first goal. The only exception was a shutout win against the Nashville Predators in Game 2 of the first-round series.

