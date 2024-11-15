Vasilevskiy stars as the Lightning stop the Jets' 7-game win streak with a 4-1 victory

Winnipeg lost for just the second time in 17 games this season. It dropped to 7-1 on the road.

Jake Guentzel scored twice for the Lightning, who had lost their previous five games against the Jets, including 7-4 in Winnipeg on Nov. 3.

Guentzel put Tampa Bay in front 7:24 into the first period, and goals by Brandon Hagel and Anthony Cirelli 57 seconds apart early in the second made it 3-0.

Winnipeg captain Adam Lowry scored on a deflection at 6:54 of the second, but Guentzel got an empty-netter with 21 seconds left.

Jets backup goalie Eric Comrie made 25 saves but lost for the first time in his four starts this season.

Takeaways

Jets: Winnipeg’s power play entered the game leading the NHL at 42.2%, but it went 0 for 5.

Lightning: Tampa Bay, coming off a seven-day layoff, won for the first time this month after going 0-3-1 in its first four November games.

Key moment

Cirelli’s power-play goal 4:07 into the second was also the first by the Lightning in 17 extra-man opportunities at Amalie Arena this season. Tampa Bay scored on 31.2% of its power-play chances (38 of 122) at home in 2023-24.

Key stat

Vasilevskiy’s win was just his fifth in 13 career decisions against the Jets (5-7-1).

Up next

The Jets visit Florida on Saturday night. The Lightning host New Jersey on Saturday.

