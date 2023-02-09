Vandy stuns No. 6 Tennessee on Lawrence's buzzer-beating 3

Vescovi and Tyreke Key each had 14 to lead Tennessee. Olivier Nkamhoua and Julian Phillips added 10 apiece.

Tennessee led 34-32 at halftime setting up a thrilling finish. The teams swapping the lead 15 times with nine ties for the game.

BIG PICTURE

Tennessee was shooting well over 55% before hitting the kind of scoring drought that usually plagues the Vols in their losses. The Vols went 4:27 without a bucket as Vandy scored six straight to stay close.

Vanderbilt improved to 100-259 all-time against Top 25 opponents, and the Commodores improved to 2-3 this season. They now are 4-16 against ranked opponents under Stackhouse.

The road is turning into a challenging issue for the Volunteers with a second straight loss away from home, and this won't help them stay in the Top 10.

UP NEXT

Tennessee hosts Missouri on Saturday night.

Vanderbilt visits Florida.

