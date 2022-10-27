Vancouver's shot at hosting 2030 Winter Olympics dims

Salt Lake City hosted the Olympics in 2002 and has said that with some of the infrastructure from those games still in play, it is ready to bring the games back.

Though the Salt Lake City bid appeared more primed for 2034, officials there and at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee have consistently said they would be able to host in 2030 if called upon.

A 2030 Games would create issues in the United States, as it would come less than two years after the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and would force a reworking of many of the sponsorship arrangements in place for those games.

Sapporo hosted the Winter Olympics in 1972 and was in the bidding process for 2026 until it dropped out.

The IOC is expected to choose the host for 2030 next year.

___

