Van Vleuten wins women’s Tour de France for 1st time

On Saturday’s penultimate stage, Van Vleuten rose from eighth overall to take the yellow jersey from Marianne Vos with more superb climbing in the Vosges.

Van Vleuten added this victory to a long list of achievements, including three Giro d'Italia Femminile titles, Olympic gold in time trial and two world championship golds in the same discipline.

Six years ago, her career was under threat after she sustained fractures to her spine and was placed in intensive care after crashing during the women's Olympic road race at the Brazil Games.

Vos was among the favorites, but the three-time Giro d'Italia champion ended up in 26th place overall.

Combined Shape Caption Netherland's Annemiek Van Vleuten, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after winning the Tour de France women's cycling race, in La Super Planche des Belles Filles, eastern France, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption Netherland's Annemiek Van Vleuten, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, celebrates on the podium after winning the Tour de France women's cycling race, in La Super Planche des Belles Filles, eastern France, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

