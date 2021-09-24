Van Life 2.0: Dutch students' road trip in solar mobile home

The student team says that, on a sunny day, it is capable of traveling 730 kilometers (454 miles) at a top speed of 120 kilometers per hour (75 mph). And thanks to its 60 kilowatt hours battery it can drive 600 kilometers (373 miles) at night.

Once it's parked and its roof unfolded, it boasts 17.5 square meters (188 square feet) of solar panels — about as much as an average home's roof can accommodate.

To show it off, they’re driving 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles) to Spain’s most southerly city, Tarifa.

The experimental road trip got off to a less than perfect start with drive train problems meaning the Stella Vita was carried on a trailer from Eindhoven to Brussels and from the Belgian capital to Paris.

At the test drive Friday near Paris, project manager Laura Van Houtum said, “We just want to make kilometers to make sure that these small troubles are not going to come up again."

But its creators are sure that their mobile home is part of a drive to tackle climate change by harnessing renewable energy sources.

“We want to show that the future that we think is ... 10 years ahead of us is already here," said Van Dasler.

Alex Turnbull in Paris contributed.