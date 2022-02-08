Van Dyke protesters fined $200 each, ordered to stay away

One protester, Catherine Readling, was fined an additional $50 bringing a megaphone with “the intention for disturbance and disrespect for the court,” Pallmeyer said.
The protesters must stay away from the courthouse for the next 60 days unless official business takes them there, the judge said.
For more of the AP's coverage of the Laquan McDonald case: https://apnews.com/hub/laquan-mcdonald
A Chicago police sergeant and and a legal observer argue as protesters call for federal civil rights charges during a rally after former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke was released from prison, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at Federal Plaza in Chicago. Former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke left prison on Thursday after serving less than half of his nearly seven-year sentence for killing Black teenager Laquan McDonald, angering community leaders who feel the white officer's punishment didn't fit his crime.. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune via AP)
A Chicago police sergeant and and a legal observer argue as protesters call for federal civil rights charges during a rally after former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke was released from prison, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at Federal Plaza in Chicago. Former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke left prison on Thursday after serving less than half of his nearly seven-year sentence for killing Black teenager Laquan McDonald, angering community leaders who feel the white officer's punishment didn't fit his crime.. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Father Michael Pfleger and Reverend Jesse Jackson greet each other before heading into the Dirksen Federal Building, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in Chicago. Former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke left prison on Thursday after serving less than half of his nearly seven-year sentence for killing Black teenager Laquan McDonald, angering community leaders who feel the white officer's punishment didn't fit his crime.. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Father Michael Pfleger and Reverend Jesse Jackson greet each other before heading into the Dirksen Federal Building, Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 in Chicago. Former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke left prison on Thursday after serving less than half of his nearly seven-year sentence for killing Black teenager Laquan McDonald, angering community leaders who feel the white officer's punishment didn't fit his crime.. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Protesters call for federal civil rights charges during a rally after former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke was released from prison Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at Federal Plaza in Chicago. Former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke left prison on Thursday after serving less than half of his nearly seven-year sentence for killing Black teenager Laquan McDonald, angering community leaders who feel the white officer's punishment didn't fit his crime.. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune via AP)
Protesters call for federal civil rights charges during a rally after former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke was released from prison Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 at Federal Plaza in Chicago. Former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke left prison on Thursday after serving less than half of his nearly seven-year sentence for killing Black teenager Laquan McDonald, angering community leaders who feel the white officer's punishment didn't fit his crime.. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune via AP)
FILE - Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, attends his sentencing hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago, for the 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald, Jan. 18, 2019. Van Dyke is scheduled to be released from prison on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, after he served less than half of his 81-month sentence. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
FILE - Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, attends his sentencing hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building in Chicago, for the 2014 shooting of Laquan McDonald, Jan. 18, 2019. Van Dyke is scheduled to be released from prison on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, after he served less than half of his 81-month sentence. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool, File)
