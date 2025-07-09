Valkyries rout the Fever 80-61 as Caitlin Clark struggles in her return from injury

Golden State Valkyries' Veronica Burton (22) is defended by Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Golden State Valkyries' Veronica Burton (22) is defended by Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Updated 28 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Veronica Burton had 21 points, eight rebounds and six assists, Kayla Thornton added 18 points and eight boards, and the Golden State Valkyries beat the Indiana Fever 80-61 on Wednesday to spoil Caitlin Clark's return.

The Valkyries held Clark to just 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting as the Fever scored their second-fewest points of the season.

Clark returned after missing the past five games with a left groin injury. The All-Star captain participated in practice Monday — the first time she'd done that since getting hurt on June 26.

Golden State led 41-32 at halftime and Kate Martin scored five consecutive points in the third for a 15-point lead.

After Indiana went on a 10-1 run to get within 55-50, Burton ended Golden State’s drought with a 3-pointer. Burton also capped Golden State’s 9-0 run on another 3-pointer with 26 seconds left in the third for a 64-50 lead.

Burton's fifth 3-pointer, setting a career high, came with 6:32 remaining for a 70-53 lead and Thornton's wide-open 3 about a minute later made it a 20-point lead.

Golden State (10-9) went 12 of 32 from 3-point range, compared to 6 of 27 for Indiana.

Kelsey Mitchell also struggled for Indiana (9-10), going 3 of 13 for 12 points. Makayla Timpson added 10 points off the bench.

The Valkyries beat the Fever 88-77 in the first regular-season meeting on June 19.

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) is introduced before a WNBA basketball game against Golden State Valkyries, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Credit: AP

Golden State Valkyries' Kayla Thornton reacts during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark goes for a loose ball during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against Golden State Valkyries, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Credit: AP

Golden State Valkyries' Kayla Thornton dribbles during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Wednesday, July 9, 2025, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Credit: AP

