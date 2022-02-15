Valerie Boyd, Zora Neale Hurston biographer, dead at 58

"This was a major feat, a huge act of love and solidarity, of sisterhood, of soul generosity and shared joy, for which she will be remembered; as she will be remembered with immense gratitude for her extraordinary biography ‘Wrapped in Rainbows’ of our revered and irrepressible Medicine Ancestor, Zora Neale Hurston.”

Boyd was a native of Atlanta who studied as an undergraduate at Northwestern University and received a master's degree in creative nonfiction writing from Goucher College. Her articles appeared in the Los Angeles Times and Washington Post among other publications and she helped found the magazines EightRock and HealthQuest.

At the time of her death, she was working on the anthology “Bigger Than Bravery: Black Resilience and Reclamation in a Time of Pandemic."