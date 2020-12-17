Vaccine maker recounts 'breakfast table' pivot to COVID work

Tureci and Sahin also credited the new approach used for the vaccine, which is based on mRNA technology they had been working on for decades, and the close collaboration with Pfizer.

“We knew we didn't have the capacity to conduct very quick clinical studies with more than 40,000 volunteers,” said Sahin. “And that's why we entered into a partnership with a company that's been doing this for decades and is leading in the field, Pfizer.”

U.K. regulators gave BioNTech's vaccine emergency authorization on Dec. 2, based on submissions that included data showing an efficacy rate of 95%. The U.S. FDA followed suit on Dec. 11, while the European regulator EMA plans to meet next week to decide on an approval request that Germany's health minister has said could see vaccinations start Dec. 27.

Tureci said data from some 140,000 people who have so far received the first doses of the vaccine in Britain showed it was tolerated as well as during the trials.

Many staff at BioNTech will continue to work through the festive period to ensure doses are swiftly shipped, she said.

“We are confident that if we work together we will be able to live a normal life again next winter and there won't be a need anymore to go into a shutdown,” said Sahin, BioNTech's chief executive.