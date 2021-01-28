Vaccine factory inspected amid EU dispute with AstraZeneca

“The Novasep teams worked hard to meet its obligations to AstraZeneca with unprecedented speed and commitment," Novasep said in a statement to The Associated Press. “Manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine is a pioneering process in terms of scale, complexity and quantity. We have worked closely with AstraZeneca and conducted regular and coordinated reviews of the production processes to ensure the active drug substance was delivered on time and met the highest standards for quality and stability."

France Dammel, a spokesperson for Belgium's health minister, said experts from the federal medicine agency inspected the Novasep site. They will now work with Dutch, Italian and Spanish experts before delivering a report in the coming days.

The EU said it expects to deliver the full amount on time and has threatened to put export inspections on all vaccines made in its territory. Stella Kyriakides, the European Commissioner for health and food safety, said AstraZeneca should provide vaccines from its U.K. facilities if it it is unable to meet commitments from factories in the EU.

After a third round of talks with AstraZeneca aimed at resolving the dispute on Wednesday evening, Kyriakides regretted the “continued lack of clarity on the delivery schedule” and urged AstraZeneca to come up with a clear plan for a quick delivery of the doses reserved by the EU for the first quarter.

A spokesman for AstraZeneca said after the meeting that the company has “committed to even closer coordination to jointly chart a path for the delivery of our vaccine over the coming months as we continue our efforts to bring this vaccine to millions of Europeans at no profit during the pandemic.”

The EU, which has 450 million people, has signed deals for six different vaccines, but so far regulators have only authorized the use of two, one made by Pfizer and another by Moderna. The EU’s drug regulator will consider the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday.

Sylvain Plazy contributed to this story.

