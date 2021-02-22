Vaccine efforts redoubled as US death toll draws near 500K

As a result, the seven-day rolling average of adminstered first doses fell by 20 percent between Feb. 14 and Feb. 21, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The White House said that about a third of the roughly 6 million vaccine doses delayed by bad weather were delivered over the weekend, and the adminstration planned to work with shippers and states to catch up this week. Press secretary Jen Psaki said catch-up doses will be sent to vaccination centers “as soon as they can handle them.”

The effort unfolded as some states began expanding the pool of people eligible to receive shots.

Some hospitals, clinics, community sites and pharmacies that are in Louisiana's vaccination network will get double allocations of doses this week — just as Gov. John Bel Edwards starts offering shots to teachers, daycare workers, pregnant women and people age 55 to 64 with certain preexisting conditions.

Last week's weather prompted local health officials in Nashville, Tennessee, to vaccinate more than 500 people with doses that otherwise would have expired, including hundreds at homeless shelters and residents of a historically Black neighborhood who were mostly seniors with underlying health conditions.

New York City officials expected to catch up on vaccinations after being forced to delay scheduling tens of thousands of appointments last week, the mayor said Monday.

“That means we’ve basically lost a full week in our vaccination efforts," DeBlasio said. "But it will not stop us from reaching our goal of 5 million New Yorkers vaccinated by June because we still have the ability and the capacity to do it.”

Illinois’ top doctor said a plan to expand vaccines this month to people with underlying health conditions is being delayed by a shortage of doses, and it will take months for supply to meet demand. Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike’s comments in a weekend Chicago Tribune opinion piece come amid complaints of shortages and difficulties in obtaining appointments.

More than 7.3 million Californians have received at least one vaccine dose, but supplies are well below the amount the state has the capacity to administer, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday.

California anticipates receiving 1.4 million doses this week and 1.5 million next week, Newsom said during a stop in Long Beach on a tour of vaccination efforts around the state.

Meanwhile, some states are lifting restrictions on residents, as the number of new infections eases.

In New Jersey, fans will be allowed to attend sports and entertainment events at the state's largest facilities in limited numbers starting next week, Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

New Jersey venues with an indoor seating capacity of 5,000 will be able to fill 10% of seats and outdoor venues with over 5,000 seats can fill 15% starting on March 1, the Democratic governor said on sports radio station WFAN. Face coverings and social distancing will be required at events.

___

Webber reported from Fenton, Michigan. Associated Press writers Brian Hannon in Salt Lake City, Utah; John Antczak in Long Beach, California; Jonathan Mattise in Nashville, Tennessee; Sophia Tareen in Chicago; Wayne Parry in Atlantic City, New Jersey; and Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021, file photo, traffic cones line around the empty parking lot of Dodger Stadium, a mass COVID-19 vaccination in Los Angeles. California closed some vaccination centers and delayed appointments following winter storms elsewhere in the country that hampered the shipment of doses. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2021, file photo, a LabCorp worker, second from right, greets a person, right, at an entrance to a COVID-19 vaccination site in Natick, Mass. States are working quickly get the coronavirus vaccine into people’s arms after last week’s icy storms, freezing temperatures and widespread power outages closed clinics and slowed vaccine deliveries nationwide. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2021, file photo, Dr. Ingrid Felix-Peralta, second from left, and her husband Dr. Victor Peralta, second from right, administer second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in New York. States are working quickly get the coronavirus vaccine into people’s arms after last week’s icy storms, freezing temperatures and widespread power outages closed clinics and slowed vaccine deliveries nationwide. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

California Gov. Gavin Newsom takes questions from the media during a visit to a mobile vaccination site at Ramona Gardens Recreation Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. California's new system of delivering and scheduling coronavirus vaccines is being rolled out in select counties. It's the first step in Newsom's plan to smooth out what has been a disjointed vaccine rollout hampered by limited national supply. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) Credit: Damian Dovarganes Credit: Damian Dovarganes

FILE - In this Feb. 17, 2021, file photo, people receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site in Las Vegas. States are working quickly get the coronavirus vaccine into people’s arms after last week’s icy storms, freezing temperatures and widespread power outages closed clinics and slowed vaccine deliveries nationwide. (AP Photo/John Locher, File) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2021, file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site at NYC Health + Hospitals Metropolitan in New York. States are working quickly get the coronavirus vaccine into people’s arms after last week’s icy storms, freezing temperatures and widespread power outages closed clinics and slowed vaccine deliveries nationwide. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer