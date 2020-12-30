Vaccine delivered to prison where feds carry out executions

Attorneys for both of the men have asked federal courts to step in and halt the executions. The government has opposed those requests. Another execution, for Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on federal death row, had been scheduled for the same week, but a federal judge vacated an order from the director of the Bureau of Prisons, saying the Justice Department had unlawfully rescheduled the execution after Montgomery's attorneys contracted coronavirus visiting their client and asked him to extend the amount of time to file a clemency petition.

The Bureau of Prisons had initially planned to reserve doses of the coronavirus vaccine only for its staff members, but said last week that some high-risk inmates had also been vaccinated. But so far, the agency has not said how many inmates have been vaccinated or how it selects those to receive the vaccine.

A spokesman for the bureau said roughly half of the staff at each of the facilities has received the vaccine and that remaining doses “were, and will be, provided to inmates based on priority of need,” in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Additional doses will be given to other inmates when they become available, the agency said.