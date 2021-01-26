Vaccine appointments canceled amid confusion over supply

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Biden's brand-new director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was herself flummoxed over the weekend in trying to describe current supplies.

“I can’t tell you how much vaccine we have," she told “Fox News Sunday,” describing the problem as a challenge left by the outgoing Trump administration. “And if I can’t tell it to you, then I can’t tell it to the governors, and I can’t tell it to the state health officials. If they don’t know how much vaccine they’re getting, not just this week, but next week and the week after, they can’t plan.”

On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state can't meet growing demand from residents partly because an increase in vaccine promised by the government hasn't happened.

“We are at the mercy of what the federal government sends us, and right now we are able to go through it quicker than what we are receiving,” he said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded by saying that Florida has administered only about half of the vaccines it has been given.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Tuesday that he doesn’t expect the state’s allotment of vaccines to increase in the coming weeks, which will limit progress in vaccinating those now eligible, including people over 65 and first responders. Rhode Island officials, meanwhile, said late last week that they can’t even expand eligibility to those over 65 at current allocations from the government, despite complaints from advocates for the elderly.

As of Tuesday morning, the CDC reported that just over half of the 41 million doses distributed to states have been put in people’s arms. That is well short the hundreds of millions of doses that experts say will need to be administered to achieve herd immunity and conquer the outbreak.

The U.S. ranks fifth in the world in the number of doses administered relative to the country’s population, behind No. 1 Israel, United Arab Emirates, Britain and Bahrain, according to the University of Oxford.

The reason more of the available shots in the U.S. haven't been dispensed isn't entirely clear. Some state officials have complained of a lag between when they report their numbers to the government and when the figures are posted on the CDC website.

And while some vaccination sites have canceled appointments for first-dose shots, many are believed to be holding large quantities of vaccine in reserve to make sure people who have already gotten their first shot receive the required second one on schedule, three to four weeks later.

In the New Orleans area, Ochsner Health said Monday that the number of vaccines it receives has declined, resulting in the cancellation last week of 21,400 first-dose appointments. Hospital officials said second-dose appointments aren’t affected.

Inova Health System, the largest health provider in Virginia's Washington, D.C., suburbs, said it is canceling all first-dose appointments at its mass vaccination clinics beginning Thursday because of inadequate supplies. Those who have already received a first dose will have their appointments for a second dose honored, it said. Inova has administered more than 70,000 shots.

In North Carolina, Greensboro-based Cone Health announced it is canceling first-dose appointments for 10,000 people and moving them to a waiting list because of supply problems. Also, UNC Health said Monday that the 10,000 doses it will receive this week are less than half of what it expected.

Jesse Williams, 81, of Reidsville, North Carolina, said his vaccination appointment scheduled for Thursday with Cone Health was canceled, and he is waiting to hear when it might be rescheduled. The former volunteer firefighter said he misses attending church, playing golf and seeing friends in person, and he had hoped the vaccine would make more of those activities possible again.

“It’s just a frustration that we were expecting to be having our shots and being a little more resilient to COVID-19," he said.

The vaccine rollout across the 27-nation European Union has also run into roadblocks and has likewise been criticized as too slow. Pfizer is delaying deliveries while it upgrades its plant in Belgium to increase capacity. And AstraZeneca disclosed that its initial shipment will be smaller than expected.

The EU, with 450 million citizens, is demanding that the pharmaceutical companies meet their commitments on schedule.

___

Associated Press writers around the U.S. contributed to this report.

___

A man who came to get a COVID-19 vaccine holds his paperwork as he talks to a New York City health department worker outside a closed vaccine hub, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. An increasing number of COVID-19 vaccination sites around the U.S. are canceling appointments because of vaccine shortages in a rollout so rife with confusion and unexplained bottlenecks. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens

People work near refrigerators used to store the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, as patients who have received the shot sit in an observation area during a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle and operated by Virginia Mason Franciscan Health. An increasing number of COVID-19 vaccination sites around the U.S. are canceling appointments because of vaccine shortages in a rollout so rife with confusion and unexplained bottlenecks. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

A cyclist passes a closed vaccination center at the George Westinghouse High School, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 in New York. An increasing number of COVID-19 vaccination sites around the U.S. are canceling appointments because of vaccine shortages in a rollout so rife with confusion and unexplained bottlenecks. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan

Dr. John Corman, the chief clinical officer for Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, holds a sign that reads "Need Vaccine" to signal workers to bring him more doses of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, as he works at a one-day vaccination clinic set up in an Amazon.com facility in Seattle. An increasing number of COVID-19 vaccination sites around the U.S. are canceling appointments because of vaccine shortages in a rollout so rife with confusion and unexplained bottlenecks. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Credit: Ted S. Warren Credit: Ted S. Warren

Registerd Nurse Shyun Lin, left, administers Alda Maxis, 70, the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site in the William Reid Apartments Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York. An increasing number of COVID-19 vaccination sites around the U.S. are canceling appointments because of vaccine shortages in a rollout so rife with confusion and unexplained bottlenecks. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos Community Care at a COVID-19 extracts the last bit of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine out of a vial so as not to waste it at a vaccination site at the Corsi Houses in the East Harlem neighborhood of New York. An increasing number of COVID-19 vaccination sites around the U.S. are canceling appointments because of vaccine shortages in a rollout so rife with confusion and unexplained bottlenecks. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer