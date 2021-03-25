Uyghurs in Turkey protest Chinese foreign minister's visit

Initially, Beijing denied the existence of camps detaining Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, but has since described them as centers to provide job training and to reeducate those exposed to extremists. Chinese officials deny all charges of human rights abuses there.

China recently ratified an extradition treaty with Turkey that was signed years ago, raising fears among the Uyghur community that they could be sent back to the country they fled. Turkey has yet to ratify the agreement.

Fatma Hasan, a 21-year-old Uyghur demonstrator, said she believes Wang will pressure Turkey to ratify the agreement.

“If there is pressure, and the agreement is signed, we will be returned,” she said. “We are here (protesting) because we don’t want to end up in such a situation.

Both Turkish and Chinese authorities insist that the extradition bill doesn't aim to target Uyghurs for deportation.

Wang arrived in Ankara as part of a regional tour that is taking him to Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain.

___

Suzan Fraser reported from Ankara.

A protester from the Uyghur community living in Turkey steps on a China flag during a protest against the visit of China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Turkey, in Istanbul, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Hundreds of Uyghurs staged protests in Istanbul and the capital Ankara, denouncing Wang Yi's visit to Turkey and demanding that the Turkish government take a stronger stance against human rights abuses in China's far-western Xinjiang region. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

A protester from the Uyghur community living in Turkey, holds an anti-China placard during a protest in Istanbul, Thursday, March 25, against against the visit of China's FM Wang Yi to Turkey. Hundreds of Uyghurs staged protests in Istanbul and the capital Ankara, denouncing Wang Yi's visit to Turkey and demanding that the Turkish government take a stronger stance against human rights abuses in China's far-western Xinjiang region. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

A protester from the Uyghur community living in Turkey, participates in a protest in Istanbul, Thursday, March 25, against against the visit of China's FM Wang Yi to Turkey. Hundreds of Uyghurs staged protests in Istanbul and the capital Ankara, denouncing Wang Yi's visit to Turkey and demanding that the Turkish government take a stronger stance against human rights abuses in China's far-western Xinjiang region. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi talks during a meeting with Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Hundreds of members from the Uyghur community living in Turkey, staged protests in Istanbul and the capital Ankara, denouncing Wang Yi's visit to Turkey and demanding that the Turkish government take a stronger stance against human rights abuses in China's far-western Xinjiang region. (Turkish Foreign Ministry via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A protester from the Uyghur community living in Turkey steps on a China flag and delivers a speech during a protest against the visit of China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Turkey, in Istanbul, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Hundreds of Uyghurs staged protests in Istanbul and the capital Ankara, denouncing Wang Yi's visit to Turkey and demanding that the Turkish government take a stronger stance against human rights abuses in China's far-western Xinjiang region. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, right, attends a joint news conference with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, left, following their meeting, in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Hundreds of members from the Uyghur community living in Turkey, staged protests in Istanbul and the capital Ankara, denouncing Wang Yi's visit to Turkey and demanding that the Turkish government take a stronger stance against human rights abuses in China's far-western Xinjiang region. (Turkish Foreign Ministry via AP, Pool) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A protester from the Uyghur community living in Turkey, wearing a mask with a Chinese flag uses a mobile phone during a protest in Istanbul, Thursday, March 25, against against the visit of China's FM Wang Yi to Turkey. Hundreds of Uyghurs staged protests in Istanbul and the capital Ankara, denouncing Wang Yi's visit to Turkey and demanding that the Turkish government take a stronger stance against human rights abuses in China's far-western Xinjiang region. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Turkish police officers block a road leading to the Chinese embassy as Uyghurs stage a protest nearby, in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, March 25, 2021. Hundreds of Uyghurs staged protests in Ankara and Istanbul on Thursday, denouncing Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to Turkey and demanding that the Turkish government take a stronger stance against human rights abuses in China's far-western Xinjiang region. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) Credit: Burhan Ozbilici Credit: Burhan Ozbilici