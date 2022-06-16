Uvalde 11-year-old was avid runner, is remembered for energy

Layla's father said she was looking forward to a trip to the zoo and seeing the new Marvel superhero movie, “Thor: Love and Thunder.” The movie's trailer used a rock song they both loved, “Sweet Child O' Mine” by Guns N' Roses.

"Me and Layla would jam to this on the way to school and it's the only thing that's bringing me peace right now," he said in a Facebook post the day after her death.

Later, he posted that Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash had offered his condolences.

In this image provided by Vincent Salazar, Layla Salazar poses with her first place ribbons from field day at her school, Robb Elementary School. Layla was one of the 19 children and their two teachers who were gunned down behind a barricaded door at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (Vincent Salazar via AP)

Layla Salazar's cross stands at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

In this image provided by Vincent Salazar, Layla Salazar and her father Vincent Salazar pose. Layla was one of the 19 children and their two teachers who were gunned down behind a barricaded door at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. (Vincent Salazar via AP)

Cat Perez, 39, lays flowers at a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas Monday, May 30, 2022, to honor the victims killed in last week's school shooting. Photographs of the victims, from left, show Layla Salazar, McKenna Lee Elrod, Jayce Carmelo Luevanos and Nevaeh Alyssa Bravo. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Vincent Salazar, right, father of Layla Salazar, weeps while kneeling in front of a cross with his daughter's name at a memorial site for the victims killed in this week's elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Friday, May 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)

Vincent Salazar, father of Layla Salazar who was killed in the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School is comforted as he weeps at a memorial site, on Friday, May 27, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. In a town as small as Uvalde, even those who didn't lose their own child lost someone. Some say now that closeness is both their blessing and their curse: they can lean on each other to grieve. But every single one of them is grieving. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Vincent Salazar holds up a framed photograph of his daughter, Layla Salazar at his home in Uvalde, Texas Thursday, May 26, 2022. Layla Salazar was one of the 19 children and their two teachers who were gunned down behind a barricaded door at Robb Elementary School. Each morning as he drove her to school in his pickup, Salazar would play "Sweet Child O' Mine," by Guns N' Roses and they'd sing along, he said. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)