UVA cancels football game; shooting suspect due in court

On Wednesday, Jones was expected to appear by video link from a local jail, according to the prosecutor handling the case, Albemarle Commonwealth’s Attorney James Hingeley.

Online records do not list an attorney for Jones. If he is financially eligible for court-appointed counsel, an attorney will be appointed Wednesday, Hingeley wrote in an email, adding there also could be a preliminary bail review at the hearing.

Jones has been in custody since he was arrested in suburban Richmond late Monday morning.

University President Jim Ryan said Monday that authorities did not have a “full understanding” of the motive behind the shooting. Court documents filed so far in the matter have offered no additional insight.

Jones was a member of the football team during the 2018 season, a one-semester walk-on, according to athletics director Carla Williams.

In interviews, his father has expressed confusion and astonishment and apologized to the victims' families.

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Credit: Nathan Ellgren Credit: Nathan Ellgren

Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber

Credit: Shaban Athuman Credit: Shaban Athuman

Credit: Shaban Athuman Credit: Shaban Athuman

Credit: Mike Kropf Credit: Mike Kropf

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Steve Helber Credit: Steve Helber