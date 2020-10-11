Utility tells state equipment might have caused deadly fire

“Wildfire camera and satellite data on Sep. 27 show smoke, heat or signs of fire in that area between approximately 2:43 p.m. and 2:46 p.m.,” PG&E stated in the SEC filing.

The utility has reported the incident to the state Public Utilities Commission, PG&E stated in its SEC filing.

The Zogg Fire killed four people, injured one person, destroyed 204 structures, and damaged 27, according to Cal Fire.

“Cal Fire informed PG&E that they had taken possession of PG&E equipment as part of CAL FIRE’s ongoing investigation into the cause of the Zogg Fire and allowed PG&E access to the area,” PG&E stated in the SEC filing.

In June, Pacific Gas & Electric confessed Tuesday to killing 84 people in one of the most devastating wildfires in recent U.S. history during a dramatic court hearing punctuated by a promise from the company’s outgoing CEO that the nation’s largest utility will never again put profits ahead of safety.

PG&E CEO Bill Johnson pleaded guilty to 84 felony counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from a November 2018 wildfire ignited by the utility’s crumbling electrical grid. The blaze nearly wiped out the entire town of Paradise and drove PG&E into bankruptcy early last year.