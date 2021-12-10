Utah's Whittingham unanimous AP Pac-12 Coach of the Year

Offensive Player of the Year honors went to USC wide receiver Drake London and UCLA's Zach Charbonnet, who came to the Bruins from Michigan, was named Newcomer of the Year.
The 2021 AP All-Pac-12 team, as selected by a panel of 14 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the league, with name, school, height, weight, class and hometown. (“u-” denotes unanimous selection):
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB — Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA, 6-1, 205, Sr., Las Vegas.
RB — B.J. Baylor, Oregon State, 5-11, 205, RS-Jr., Wharton, Texas.
RB — Tavion Thomas, Utah, 6-2, 221, So., Dayton, Ohio.
T — Braeden Daniels, Utah, 6-4, 300, So., Carrollton, Texas.
T — Abraham Lucas, Washington State, 6-7, 319, RS-Sr., Everett, Washington.
G — Andrew Vorhees, USC, 6-6, 320, RS-Sr., Kingsburg, California.
G — Nous Keobounnam, Oregon State, 6-2, 292, RS-Sr., Portland, Oregon.
C — Nick Ford, Utah, 6-5, 317, Jr., San Pedro, California.
TE — Greg Dulcich, UCLA, 6-4, 250, RS Jr., Glendale, California.
WR — Drake London, USC, 6-5, 210, Jr., Moorpark, California.
WR — Calvin Jackson Jr., Washington State, 5-10, 194, Sr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
K — (tie) Parker Lewis USC, 6-3, 205, So., Phoenix.
Dean Janikowski, Washington State, 6-1, 211, RS-So., Fallbrook, California.
All Purpose — Britain Covey, Utah, 5-8, 170, Jr., Provo, Utah.
Defense
DE — Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon, 6-5, 258, So., Los Angeles.
DE — Mika Tafua, Utah, 6-3, 250, Jr., Laie, Hawaii.
DT — Brandon Dorlus, Oregon, 6-3, 284, So., Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
DT —Popo Aumavae, Oregon, 6-5, 305, Jr., Stockton, California.
LB — u-Devin Lloyd, Utah, 6-3, 235, Jr., Chula Vista, California.
LB — Noah Sewell, Oregon, 6-3, 251, Fr., Malaeimi, American Samoa.
LB —Nephi Sewell, Utah, 6-0, 228, Jr., Malaeimi, American Samoa.
CB — Trent McDuffie, Washington, 5-11, 195., Jr., Westminster, California.
CB —Kylor Gordon, Washington, 6-0, 200, Jr., Mukilteo, Washington.
S — Verone McKinley III, Oregon, 5-11, 194, So., Carrollton, Texas.
S — Elijah Hicks, California, 5-11, 200, Sr., Long Beach, California.
P — Kyle Ostendorp, Arizona, 6-1, 215, So., Phoenix.
Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year — Drake London, USC.
Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year — Devin Lloyd, Utah.
Pac-12 Coach of the Year — u_Kyle Whittingham, Utah.
Pac-12 Newcomer of the Year — Zach Charbonnet, UCLA.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB — Cameron Rising, Utah, 6-2, 220, So., Ventura, California.
RB —Travis Dye, Oregon, 5-10, 190, Jr., Norco, California.
RB — Raachad White, Arizona State, 6-2, 210, RS-Sr., Kansas City.
OT — Sean Rhyan, UCLA, 6-5, 320, Jr., Ladera Ranch, California.
OT — Kellen Diesch, Arizona State, 6-7, 300, Sr., Trophy Club, Texas.
OG — Paul Garttan Jr., UCLA, 6-4, 300, RS-Sr., Pittsburgh.
OG —Sataoa Laumea, Utah, 6-4, 304, RS-Fr. , Rialto, California.
C — Nathan Eldridge, Oregon State, 6-4, 297, RS-Sr., Anthem, Arizona.
TE — Brant Kuithe, Utah, 6-2, 230, Jr., Katy, Texas.
WR — Kyle Philips, UCLA, 5-11, 191, RS Jr., San Marcos, California.
WR —Travell Harris, Washington State, 5-9, 185, RS-Sr., Tampa, Florida.
All Purpose — Kyle Philips, UCLA, 5-11, 191, RS-Jr., San Marcos, California.
K — Camden Lewis, Oregon, 5-11, 208, So., Charlotte, North Carolina.
Defense
DE —Drake Jackson, USC, 6-4, 250, Jr., Corona, California.
DE — Ron Stone Jr., Washington State, 6-3, 240, RS-Jr., San Jose, California.
DT — D.J. Davidson, Arizona State, 6-5, 325, Sr., Mesa, Arizona.
DT — Junior Tafuna, Utah, 6-3, 290, Fr., Taylorsville, Utah
LB — Nate Landman, Colorado, 6-3, 235, Sr., Danville, California.
LB — Avery Roberts, Oregon State, 6-1, 234, RS-Jr., Wilmington, Delaware.
LB — Cameron Goode, California, 6-4, 240, RS-Sr., Spring, Texas.
CB — Clark Phillips III, Utah, 510, 185, Fr., Lakewood, California.
CB — Jay Shaw, UCLA, 5-11, 190, Sr., Corona, California.
S — Quentin Lake, UCLA, 6-1, 205, Sr., Irvine, California.
S — Vontae Davis, Utah, 6-0, 195, Sr., Rosenberg, Texas.
P— Race Porter, Washington, 6-3, 190, Sr., Seattle.
___
AP All-Pac-12 Voting Panel:
Gary Horowitz, KBZY Radio; Dale Grummert, Lewiston Tribune; Jeff Faraudo, Cal Sports Report; Jeff Call, Deseret News; Brian Howell, Boulder Daily Camera; Josh Furlong, KSL; Sean Keeler, Denver Post; James Crepea, Oregonian; Jesse Sowa, Corvallis Gazette-Times; Mark Whicker, Southern California New Group; Nick Daschel, Oregonian; Jon Wilner, Bay Area News Group; Michael Lev, Arizona Daily Star; Michelle Gardner, Arizona Republic.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Caption
FILE - Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) celebrates with teammates following an NCAA college football game against Arizona State on Oct. 16, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Lloyd was recognized as the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, in voting released by The Associated Press on Friday, Dec. 10. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Credit: Rick Bowmer
Caption
FILE - Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) celebrates with teammates following an NCAA college football game against Arizona State on Oct. 16, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Lloyd was recognized as the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year, in voting released by The Associated Press on Friday, Dec. 10. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Credit: Rick Bowmer
Credit: Rick Bowmer
Caption
FILE - Southern California wide receiver Drake London, right, pulls in a pass as Colorado cornerback Christian Gonzalez defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Oct. 2, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. London was named The Associated Press Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Credit: David Zalubowski
Caption
FILE - Southern California wide receiver Drake London, right, pulls in a pass as Colorado cornerback Christian Gonzalez defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Oct. 2, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. London was named The Associated Press Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Credit: David Zalubowski
Credit: David Zalubowski
Caption
FILE - UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet carries the ball during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Southern California on Nov. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. Charbonnet, who came to the Bruins from Michigan, was named The Associated Press Pac 12 Newcomer of the Year. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Credit: Mark J. Terrill
Caption
FILE - UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet carries the ball during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Southern California on Nov. 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. Charbonnet, who came to the Bruins from Michigan, was named The Associated Press Pac 12 Newcomer of the Year. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Credit: Mark J. Terrill
Credit: Mark J. Terrill
Caption
FILE - Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor (4) rushes for a 27-yard touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington on Oct. 2, 2021, in Corvallis, Ore. Baylor was voted to The Associated Press All Pac-12 team, in results announced Friday, Dec. 10. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman, File)
Credit: Amanda Loman
Caption
FILE - Oregon State running back B.J. Baylor (4) rushes for a 27-yard touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Washington on Oct. 2, 2021, in Corvallis, Ore. Baylor was voted to The Associated Press All Pac-12 team, in results announced Friday, Dec. 10. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman, File)
Credit: Amanda Loman
Credit: Amanda Loman
Caption
FILE - Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) runs off the field during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against UCLA on Oct. 30, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Daniels was voted to The Associated Press All Pac-12 team, in results announced Friday, Dec. 10. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Credit: Rick Bowmer
Caption
FILE - Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) runs off the field during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against UCLA on Oct. 30, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Daniels was voted to The Associated Press All Pac-12 team, in results announced Friday, Dec. 10. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
Credit: Rick Bowmer
Credit: Rick Bowmer
Caption
FILE - Utah running back Tavion Thomas (9) hurdles Stanford cornerback Ethan Bonner (13) for a gain during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Nov. 5, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. Thomas was voted to The Associated Press All Pac-12 team, in results announced Friday, Dec. 10. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron, File)
Credit: D. Ross Cameron
Caption
FILE - Utah running back Tavion Thomas (9) hurdles Stanford cornerback Ethan Bonner (13) for a gain during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Nov. 5, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. Thomas was voted to The Associated Press All Pac-12 team, in results announced Friday, Dec. 10. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron, File)
Credit: D. Ross Cameron
Credit: D. Ross Cameron
Caption
FILE - Southern California offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees (72) blocks during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arizona on Oct. 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. Vorhees was voted to The Associated Press All Pac-12 team, in results announced Friday, Dec. 10. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez
Caption
FILE - Southern California offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees (72) blocks during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arizona on Oct. 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. Vorhees was voted to The Associated Press All Pac-12 team, in results announced Friday, Dec. 10. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez
Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez
Caption
FILE - Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie gets ready to defend on a play during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Colorado on Nov. 20, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. McDuffie was voted to The Associated Press All Pac-12 team, in results announced Friday, Dec. 10. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Credit: David Zalubowski
Caption
FILE - Washington defensive back Trent McDuffie gets ready to defend on a play during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Colorado on Nov. 20, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. McDuffie was voted to The Associated Press All Pac-12 team, in results announced Friday, Dec. 10. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Credit: David Zalubowski
Credit: David Zalubowski
Caption
FILE - Washington State wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. (8) catches a touchdown pass in front of California cornerback Josh Drayden (20) during the first quarter ofan NCAA football game Oct. 2, 2021, in Berkeley, Calif. Jackson was voted to The Associated Press All Pac-12 team, in results announced Friday, Dec. 10.(AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham, File)
Credit: Lachlan Cunningham
Caption
FILE - Washington State wide receiver Calvin Jackson Jr. (8) catches a touchdown pass in front of California cornerback Josh Drayden (20) during the first quarter ofan NCAA football game Oct. 2, 2021, in Berkeley, Calif. Jackson was voted to The Associated Press All Pac-12 team, in results announced Friday, Dec. 10.(AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham, File)
Credit: Lachlan Cunningham
Credit: Lachlan Cunningham
Caption
FILE - UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich runs the ball during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arizona State on Oct. 2, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. Dulcich was voted to The Associated Press All Pac-12 team, in results announced Friday, Dec. 10. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Credit: Mark J. Terrill
Caption
FILE - UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich runs the ball during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arizona State on Oct. 2, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. Dulcich was voted to The Associated Press All Pac-12 team, in results announced Friday, Dec. 10. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Credit: Mark J. Terrill
Credit: Mark J. Terrill
Caption
FILE - UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson pulls back to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against California on Nov. 27, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. Thompson-Robinson was voted to The Associated Press All Pac-12 team on Friday, Dec. 10. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Credit: Jae C. Hong
Caption
FILE - UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson pulls back to throw a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against California on Nov. 27, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. Thompson-Robinson was voted to The Associated Press All Pac-12 team on Friday, Dec. 10. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Credit: Jae C. Hong
Credit: Jae C. Hong
Caption
FILE - Utah defensive end Mika Tafua rushes during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arizona on Nov. 13, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz. Tafua was voted to The Associated Press All Pac-12 team, in results announced Friday, Dec. 10. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Credit: Rick Scuteri
Caption
FILE - Utah defensive end Mika Tafua rushes during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Arizona on Nov. 13, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz. Tafua was voted to The Associated Press All Pac-12 team, in results announced Friday, Dec. 10. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Credit: Rick Scuteri
Credit: Rick Scuteri
Caption
FILE - Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux rushes the passer as Washington offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland blocks during an NCAA college football game Nov. 6, 2021, in Seattle. Thibodeaux was voted to The Associated Press All Pac-12 team, in results announced Friday, Dec. 10. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)
Credit: Stephen Brashear
Caption
FILE - Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux rushes the passer as Washington offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland blocks during an NCAA college football game Nov. 6, 2021, in Seattle. Thibodeaux was voted to The Associated Press All Pac-12 team, in results announced Friday, Dec. 10. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)
Credit: Stephen Brashear
Credit: Stephen Brashear
Caption
FILE - Oregon safety Verone McKinley III defends against UCLA during the first half of an NCAA college football game Oct. 23, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. McKinley was voted to The Associated Press All Pac-12 team, in results announced Friday, Dec. 10. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez
Caption
FILE - Oregon safety Verone McKinley III defends against UCLA during the first half of an NCAA college football game Oct. 23, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. McKinley was voted to The Associated Press All Pac-12 team, in results announced Friday, Dec. 10. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez
Credit: Marcio Jose Sanchez