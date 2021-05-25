Utah's Jordan Clarkson wins NBA's 6th man of the year award

“Joe is a playmaker. He really runs our second unit,” Clarkson said.

New York’s Derrick Rose, the other first-place votegetter, was third, while Dallas teammates Jalen Brunson and Tim Hardaway Jr. were fourth and fifth, respectively. Voters were asked to select their top three picks for the award, in order.

Clarkson averaged a career-high 18.4 points this season, coming off the bench in 67 of his 68 appearances.

Clarkson reached 40 points twice this season, finishing with 40 against Philadelphia on Feb. 15 and then getting 41 against Golden State on May 10. He started 136 games over his first three seasons, and has started only five games in the four seasons since — and is now flourishing in the reserve role.

“I just really accepted it and kept rolling,” Clarkson said.

In all, 15 players got at least one first-, second- or third-place vote in this season's sixth man balloting. Last year's winner, Montrezl Harrell — then of the Los Angeles Clippers, now of the Los Angeles Lakers — finished sixth.

