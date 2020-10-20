Utah rivals in governor's race unite in call for decency

“Because that is what our country is built on," Cox responds.

The ads come after President Donald Trump has cast doubt on election results.

Cox and Peterson are in a unique position to team up for the message because they are not locked in a heated race. Cox already cleared his stiffest hurdle when he defeated a crowded GOP primary field that included U.S. Ambassador Jon Huntsman Jr., who had previously served as governor and is a well-known political name.

Republicans account for more than half of all registered voters in Utah and outnumber Democrats by more than a three-to-one margin.

Trump is expected to win Utah again despite voters in the state being uncomfortable with his brash style and his comments about women and immigrants.

Cox, who casts himself as a “farm kid” and everyday Utah resident, criticized Trump during the 2016 for not representing “goodness nor kindness.” But he has since become a supporter of the president.