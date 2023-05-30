Utah Republican Chris Stewart planning to resign from Congress, AP source says

The six-term Utah Republican will announce on Wednesday that he will likely leave office by the end of the year, leaving an open Republican seat on the House Appropriations and Intelligence committees. The person familiar with the matter spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly prior to the planned announcement.

Under Utah law, Gov. Spencer Cox is tasked with calling a special election to fill a vacancy in Utah's 2nd Congressional District, which encompasses much of western Utah, spanning from the Salt Lake City metro to St. George.