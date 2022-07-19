Utah man pleads guilty to killing mother, 3 siblings

CJ Haynie pleaded guilty to four counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted murder on Tuesday. Several other weapons charges were dismissed in the plea agreement, court documents show.

He had been charged as an adult by prosecutors because of the seriousness of the Jan. 17, 2020 crime.

The victims were his mother, Consuelo Alejandra Haynie, 52; his sisters Milan and Alexis, ages 12 and 15; and his 14-year-old brother Matthew.

The family’s oldest child, Danny Haynie, was not home at the time of the shootings. At a funeral for the family members in 2020 at their local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' congregation, Danny Haynie said that CJ Haynes was still loved and part of the family.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 7. Aggravated murder in Utah typically carries the possibility of the death penalty, but state prosecutors cannot seek it for people convicted of crimes that happened when they were under 18 even if their their cases are moved to adult court.

So Haynie faces a prison sentence of 25 years to life for each aggravated murder conviction under state law.