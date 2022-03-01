Utah lawmakers pass new media restrictions for House floor

Utah Media Coalition lobbyist Renae Cowley Laub on Monday proposed an alternative, telling lawmakers that credentialed members of the media were working on establishing a formal press corps that could work with lawmakers to refine the rules in a mutually satisfactory way.

She proposed creating a commission with two members of the press and designees from the House, Senate and state legislative officials to govern press rules, similar to the method used in Utah courthouses.

"As you can tell by doing simple math, the committee would already be stacked in favor of the government. But it does offer the media and members of the press the opportunity to be a part of some of the decisions made regarding their practice and their profession,” she said.

Outside of Utah's Republican-led Statehouse, similar restrictions have been passed in Iowa and Kansas.

The new limits come in an environment of increasing attacks on the media and parallel new restrictions placed on journalists covering protests and courtroom proceedings.

They also come as U.S. states and cities loosen coronavirus restrictions that have returned restaurants, sporting events and offices to pre-pandemic capacity.

Caption The floor of he House of Representatives is shown at the Utah State Capitol Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. The Utah House of Representatives approved new rules on Tuesday that limit where members of the press can film and interview lawmakers, following similar action taken by the Utah Senate weeks ago. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer Caption The floor of he House of Representatives is shown at the Utah State Capitol Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. The Utah House of Representatives approved new rules on Tuesday that limit where members of the press can film and interview lawmakers, following similar action taken by the Utah Senate weeks ago. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Credit: Rick Bowmer Credit: Rick Bowmer