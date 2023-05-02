Utah judge delays implementing statewide abortion clinic ban

The office of Utah's Attorney General declined to comment.

The lawsuit is the latest development to shape abortion access in Utah since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year. The state is one of 19 to have tightened restrictions, with many relying on “trigger laws” passed in the years leading up to the decision. Such laws laid out restrictions that would be triggered by any Supreme Court ruling that reversed Roe.

In Utah, overturning Roe triggered two pieces of legislation: an 18-week ban passed in 2019 and a 2020 ban on abortions regardless of trimester, with several exceptions to protect maternal health or in cases of rape or incest reported to the police.

Planned Parenthood sued over the 2020 ban, and last July, Stone delayed implementing it until legal challenges could be resolved.

Abortion remains legal up to 18 weeks in the state as the court weighs that challenge.

When Utah passed its clinic ban in March, it became the first state to adopt such a law in the post-Roe era.

___ This story corrects the day the ban was to take effect to Wednesday.