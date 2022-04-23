journal-news logo
X

Utah Democrats choose independent as candidate for US Senate

Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, walks onto stage to give his candidacy speech during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, walks onto stage to give his candidacy speech during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Nation & World
By LINDSAY WHITEHURST, Associated Press
16 minutes ago
Utah Democrats pulling hard to defeat Republican Sen. Mike Lee took the unusual step Saturday of spurning a party hopeful to instead get behind an independent, former presidential candidate Evan McMullin

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Democrats pulling hard to defeat Republican Sen. Mike Lee took the unusual step Saturday of spurning a party hopeful to instead get behind an independent, former presidential candidate Evan McMullin.

Democrats were swayed by calls from prominent members who said McMullin, a conservative who captured a significant share of the vote in Utah in 2016, was the best chance to beat Lee in the deeply conservative state that hasn't elected a Democratic U.S. senator for more than 50 years.

“I want to represent you. I’m committed to that. I will maintain my independence,” McMullin told Democratic delegates.

Lee also faced two GOP challengers at his party's nominating conventions. He handily won in front of the right-leaning crowd with over 70% of the vote. But those candidates will still appear on the primary ballot because they used the state's other path to the primary ballot and gathered signatures.

Former state lawmaker Becky Edwards garnered about 12% of the vote Saturday. Former gubernatorial deputy chief of staff Ally Isom came in third.

Lee's relationship with former president Donald Trump has been front and center since CNN reported on text messages showing that the senator was involved in early efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, though Lee later pivoted and voted to confirm the election results after no widespread fraud emerged.

“I did my job,” Lee said about the messages. “I did my job the way that I’ve always promised I would go about doing my job.”

McMullin is a former CIA officer ran for president in 2016 and made inroads in the deeply conservative state where where many GOP voters had reservations about then-candidate Trump. Lee himself cast a protest vote for McMullin, though he later became as staunch Trump ally, and the former president has endorsed him.

A Democrat ran for the nomination, Kael Weston, but the pro-McMullin camp ultimately won. It included a prominent Democrats like former Congressman Ben McAdams.

“I know Evan. I trust Evan," former Congressman Ben McAdams told delegates during the contentious debate, framing McMullin as the best possible chance to unseat Lee.

Republican Party Chair Carson Jorgensen took aim at the Democrats' decision, arguing it showed a weakness in the other party's platform. “We as Republicans, now’s our time to shine,” he said. “I don’t know if everyone quite understands the gravity of this.”

Also Saturday, moderate Republican Congressman John Curtis was forced into a primary, coming in second in a crowded field that included a challenger who brought in longtime Trump confidant Roger Stone. The effort didn't carry candidate Jason Preston beyond the first round of voting, however.

Combined ShapeCaption
Becky Edwards gives her candidate speech during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Credit: Adam Fondren

Becky Edwards gives her candidate speech during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Credit: Adam Fondren

Combined ShapeCaption
Becky Edwards gives her candidate speech during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Credit: Adam Fondren

Credit: Adam Fondren

Combined ShapeCaption
Ally Isom speaks during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Credit: Adam Fondren

Ally Isom speaks during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Credit: Adam Fondren

Combined ShapeCaption
Ally Isom speaks during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Credit: Adam Fondren

Credit: Adam Fondren

Combined ShapeCaption
Delegates stand in line at the help desk to get their voting machines programmed so they can vote at the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Credit: Adam Fondren

Delegates stand in line at the help desk to get their voting machines programmed so they can vote at the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Credit: Adam Fondren

Combined ShapeCaption
Delegates stand in line at the help desk to get their voting machines programmed so they can vote at the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Credit: Adam Fondren

Credit: Adam Fondren

Combined ShapeCaption
Volunteers pose for a photo at Sen. Mike Lee's booth during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Credit: Adam Fondren

Volunteers pose for a photo at Sen. Mike Lee's booth during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Credit: Adam Fondren

Combined ShapeCaption
Volunteers pose for a photo at Sen. Mike Lee's booth during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Credit: Adam Fondren

Credit: Adam Fondren

Combined ShapeCaption
Candidate signs line the hallways during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Credit: Adam Fondren

Candidate signs line the hallways during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Credit: Adam Fondren

Combined ShapeCaption
Candidate signs line the hallways during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Credit: Adam Fondren

Credit: Adam Fondren

Combined ShapeCaption
Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes speaks during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center is Sandy, Utah on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Credit: Adam Fondren

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes speaks during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center is Sandy, Utah on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Credit: Adam Fondren

Combined ShapeCaption
Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes speaks during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center is Sandy, Utah on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Credit: Adam Fondren

Credit: Adam Fondren

Combined ShapeCaption
Volunteers pass out shirts for U.S. Sen. Mike Lee at the Utah Republican Party nominating convention, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Sandy, Utah. (Chris Samuels/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

Credit: Chris Samuels

Volunteers pass out shirts for U.S. Sen. Mike Lee at the Utah Republican Party nominating convention, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Sandy, Utah. (Chris Samuels/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

Credit: Chris Samuels

Combined ShapeCaption
Volunteers pass out shirts for U.S. Sen. Mike Lee at the Utah Republican Party nominating convention, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Sandy, Utah. (Chris Samuels/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

Credit: Chris Samuels

Credit: Chris Samuels

Combined ShapeCaption
Delegates attend the Utah Republican Party nominating convention, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Sandy, Utah. (Chris Samuels/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

Credit: Chris Samuels

Delegates attend the Utah Republican Party nominating convention, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Sandy, Utah. (Chris Samuels/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

Credit: Chris Samuels

Combined ShapeCaption
Delegates attend the Utah Republican Party nominating convention, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Sandy, Utah. (Chris Samuels/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

Credit: Chris Samuels

Credit: Chris Samuels

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Rep. John Curtis speaks with delegates at the Utah Republican Party nominating convention, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Sandy, Utah. (Chris Samuels/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

Credit: Chris Samuels

U.S. Rep. John Curtis speaks with delegates at the Utah Republican Party nominating convention, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Sandy, Utah. (Chris Samuels/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

Credit: Chris Samuels

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Rep. John Curtis speaks with delegates at the Utah Republican Party nominating convention, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Sandy, Utah. (Chris Samuels/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

Credit: Chris Samuels

Credit: Chris Samuels

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Rep. John Curtis speaks during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Credit: Adam Fondren

U.S. Rep. John Curtis speaks during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Credit: Adam Fondren

Combined ShapeCaption
U.S. Rep. John Curtis speaks during the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center in Sandy, Utah, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Credit: Adam Fondren

Credit: Adam Fondren

Combined ShapeCaption
Jason Preston, left, and Roger Stone clasp hands following Preston's candidate speech at the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center is Sandy, Utah on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Preston is running for Utah's 3rd Congressional District. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Credit: Adam Fondren

Jason Preston, left, and Roger Stone clasp hands following Preston's candidate speech at the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center is Sandy, Utah on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Preston is running for Utah's 3rd Congressional District. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Credit: Adam Fondren

Combined ShapeCaption
Jason Preston, left, and Roger Stone clasp hands following Preston's candidate speech at the GOP Convention at the Mountain America Convention Center is Sandy, Utah on Saturday, April 23, 2022. Preston is running for Utah's 3rd Congressional District. (Adam Fondren/The Deseret News via AP)

Credit: Adam Fondren

Credit: Adam Fondren

In Other News
1
Fires hit Southwest, New Mexico's season 'dangerously early'
2
Cantlay, Schauffele shatter 54-hole mark, take 5-shot lead
3
Jazz beat Mavericks to tie series, spoil Doncic's return
4
Don't call him CEO: Jack Dorsey says he's 'Block Head' now
5
Ukraine battered again; Zelenskyy says US officials to visit
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top