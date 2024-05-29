Usyk-Fury heavyweight rematch set for Dec. 21 in Saudi Arabia

The heavyweight rematch between undisputed world champion Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will take place on Dec. 21 in Saudi Arabia

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
5 hours ago
X

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — The heavyweight rematch between undisputed world champion Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will take place on Dec. 21 in Saudi Arabia, according to the advisor who organizes boxing events in the kingdom.

Turki Alalshikh, chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, confirmed the date of the fight on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday. He said it will take place in Riyadh, the location of the first fight on May 19.

“The world will watch another historical fight again,” he wrote. “Our commitment to boxing fans continues ... We hope you enjoy it.”

Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion since 2000 when he defeated Fury by split decision, earning a narrow win on two scorecards. The 37-year-old Ukrainian is the first heavyweight to hold every major title belt since Lennox Lewis.

It was Fury's first loss as a professional.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Bronny James is staying in the NBA draft, agent Rich Paul announces
2
The Panda Party is back on as giant pandas will return to Washington's...
3
The Latest | Jury begins deliberating in Trump's criminal hush money...
4
Amy Homma succeeds Jacqueline Stewart to lead Academy Museum
5
Josh Gibson becomes MLB career and season batting leader as Negro...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top