Usyk-Dubois 2: How to watch, what's at stake, betting odds

Victory for Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) would see the Ukrainian become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion. It's a feat he first accomplished in May 2024 by beating Tyson Fury on a split decision and taking Fury's WBC belt.

Usyk then relinquished his IBF belt — with Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) the recipient — just over a year ago to focus on a rematch with Fury.

The last British heavyweight to hold every major belt was Lennox Lewis 25 years ago.

When is the fight?

The ringwalks are expected to be at around 9:45 p.m. local time (4:45 p.m. ET). The first fight on the undercard will begin around 5:40 p.m.

What happened the first time Usyk and Dubois fought?

It was held in Wroclaw, Poland, which practically speaking was home territory for Usyk, whose country is still defending itself from a Russian military invasion.

The southpaw Usyk controlled the fight by using his right jab effectively, finding holes in Dubois' defense and causing the Briton's left eye to swell by the fourth round. The low blow in the fifth round remains the talking point — even this week. Dubois' punch sent Usyk to the canvas. Referee Luis Pabon had a clear view and ruled it an illegal low blow, though Dubois' camp accused Usyk of pretending to be hurt. Usyk was given nearly four minutes to recover. Usyk scored a knockdown late in the eighth round and ended it a round later with a straight right that dropped Dubois.

Who have Usyk and Dubois fought recently?

Since beating Dubois, Usyk secured back-to-back victories over Tyson Fury. Both fights took place in Riyadh and both went the full 12 rounds. The first was a split decision. The rematch last December was a unanimous decision. Dubois rebounded from his loss to Usyk with three wins, all by stoppages: Jarrell Miller in the 10th round; Filip Hrgovic in the eighth round; and Anthony Joshua in the fifth at Wembley. Dubois was scheduled to make a title defense against Joseph Parker in February but he backed out at the last minute citing an illness.

What's at stake?

So much. There is Usyk's undefeated record. The Ukrainian turns 39 in January so he's at the point of his career where every fight could be his last. Going out on top must be at least a little appealing. Plus, even though he clearly feasts on British opponents, he might not be as enthusiastic to face the likes of rising star Moses Itauma, a 20-year-old Slovakia-born British southpaw who has drawn comparisons to a young Mike Tyson. None of Itauma’s past six opponents have lasted two rounds.

For the 27-year-old Dubois, history awaits. He'd be the first British fighter since Lennox Lewis in 1999 to be the undisputed world heavyweight champion. Fury and Joshua have been much more heralded in their careers, but neither has been able to beat Usyk. They both fought him twice and lost. Dubois also wants to prove that his stunning knockout of Joshua last September in an IBF title defense was no fluke.

Here's how to watch Usyk-Dubois

It's available on DAZN pay-per-view for $59.99 in the United States, and 24.99 pounds in Britain.

What are the betting odds?

Usyk is the big favorite. BetMGM Sportsbook lists Usyk at 8/25, equivalent of a moneyline favorite of +312; and Dubois at 27/10 or +270. The odds on a draw are 17/1.

Who is on the undercard?

London's Lawrence Okolie faces Kevin Lerena of South Africa in a heavyweight bout. Okolie is a former WBO cruiserweight champion. Also: Daniel Lapin vs. Lewis Edmondson (light heavyweight), Vladyslav Sirenko vs. Solomon Dacres (heavyweight), Aadam Hamed vs. Ezequiel Gregores (super lightweight), and Lasha Guruli vs. James Francis (super lightweight)

___

AP boxing: https://apnews.com/boxing