USGA adds final qualifying site to South Carolina

The USGA typically schedules a couple of qualifiers around PGA Tour events. There will be two in Ohio on the Monday after Memorial. The new one in South Carolina will be on the Monday leading into the Palmetto Championship at Congaree. The Texas qualifier is the Monday leading into the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial in Fort Worth.

There was no qualifying last year because of travel restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic. The USGA decided not to have an England qualifier this year because of the pandemic. Instead, 10 spots will be available through a points list of three tournaments.

Players still can avoid qualifying by being among the top 60 in the world ranking published May 24 and June 7, or if they win multiple times on the PGA Tour (with full FedEx Cup points allotment) from June 28, 2020, through the week before the U.S. Open.

