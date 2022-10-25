journal-news logo
X

Users report problems sending, receiving WhatsApp messages

Nation & World
By The Associated Press
Updated 40 minutes ago
People around the world are reporting problems sending and receiving messages on the popular chat app WhatsApp

LONDON (AP) — People around the world are reporting problems sending and receiving messages on the popular chat app WhatsApp.

According to Downdetector, which tracks outage reports, people started reporting problems around 3 a.m. EDT.

A WhatsApp spokesperson said the company is aware that some people are having trouble sending messages and is working to restore service as quickly as possible.

Meta, previously known as Facebook, bought WhatsApp in 2014. It’s wildly popular especially outside of the U.S., where many people use it for everyday communication.

In Other News
1
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
2
Russian court hears appeal by Griner against 9-year sentence
3
German president arrives in Ukraine as tensions rise
4
Sunak to become UK leader at meeting with King Charles III
5
Renters face charging dilemma as U.S. cities move toward EVs
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top