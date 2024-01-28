USC's Bronny James picks up technical foul after a blocked shot against UCLA

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It didn't take long for Southern California's Bronny James to make an impact in his first game against rival UCLA.

The freshman blocked the shot of UCLA's Dylan Andrews as he drove to the basket, but the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James ended up celebrating a little too much. James picked up a technical foul with 12:06 remaining in the first half when he yelled "give me that (stuff)" toward Andrews and the crowd at the Galen Center.

It was James' first technical foul in a collegiate game.

UCLA's Lazar Stefanovic made both free throws to give the Bruins a 13-10 lead. James went to the bench after the technical before coming in later in the first half.

James came off the bench after starting the past three games. The 6-foot-4 guard is averaging 5.9 points in 11 games. He missed the first eight games while working his way back into playing condition after he suffered cardiac arrest in July.

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

