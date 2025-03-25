USC star JuJu Watkins goes down and Trojans rout Mississippi State in March Madness

“I’d be lying if I told you I wasn’t rattled seeing JuJu lying on the floor and crying,” coach Lindsay Gottlieb said.

Later on, a team spokesperson said Watkins will undergo surgery and then begin rehabilitation.

The crowd in Galen Center went silent as Gottlieb and two other USC staffers attended to the 19-year-old Watkins, a 6-foot-2 sophomore who averages 24.6 points. She was carried off by multiple people with the Trojans leading 13-2.

The Trojans won 96-59 to reach the Sweet 16.

“My prayers and thoughts are with JuJu,” MSU coach Sam Purcell said. “Obviously, we're competitors and you never want to see that, especially what she means for women's basketball.”

Watkins has enjoyed good health in her brief college career. She started all 34 of USC’s games as a freshman, when she was second in scoring nationally with 27.1 points a game. Her 920 points set a national record for freshman scoring.

USC reached the Elite Eight last year, losing to Paige Bueckers and UConn. The teams could meet again in a regional final in Spokane, Washington, this year.

After Watkins was hurt, the crowd loudly booed Mississippi State every time it had the ball. The school's cheerleaders were booed during their halftime routine and the crowd got on the team again as it warmed up for the second half.

“They’re gonna stand behind their home team. They’re gonna go hard for JuJu,” said MSU guard Jerkaila Jordan, who scored 17 points. “I couldn’t do nothing but respect them.”

Watkins had three free throws, one rebound and two assists in five minutes.

In the second quarter, USC guard Malia Samuels went down hard on the baseline. She held her head in her hands as the crowd booed and Gottlieb again came rushing out to check on the sophomore, who ran the offense in Watkins' absence.

“I was relieved to hear her say, ‘I’m good,'” Gottlieb said.

The Trojans appeared undaunted by the injury to their star. They rushed the floor in celebration after senior Rayah Marshall banked in a 3-pointer to beat the halftime buzzer and extend the lead to 50-27.

“They gave us a lot of energy, especially when things weren’t going our way at the beginning,” said Kiki Iriafen, who scored a season-high 36 points.

Watkins hurt her left hand after the ball jammed her fingers in USC's first-round blowout win over UNC Greensboro. She later came up limping on her left leg and winced.

“It’s the end of the season, body is a little banged up,” she said afterward. “On to the next. Nobody cares. I’m all good.”

Credit: AP Credit: AP

