USA Curling: CEO prioritized athlete safety as head of NWSL

“We understand they are reviewing the findings of this investigation as well as the findings of their own investigation conducted previously” about Plush's role at NWSL, Hirshland wrote.

The USOPC was forced into sweeping reforms in the wake of sexual abuse scandals, including that former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, who sexually abused hundreds of female gymnasts.

“Our resolve to make Olympic and Paralympic sport participation safe for everyone guides our work every day,” Hirshland said. “And yet we know, this work is never done.”

The report on the soccer investigation said Thorns player Mana Shim informed Plush in 2015 about Riley’s advances, as well as his retaliation when she asked him to stop. Plush forwarded Shim’s email to U.S. Soccer, but the league took no action against Riley.

