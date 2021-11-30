USA Basketball falls in World Cup qualifier to Mexico, 97-88

Kornet said Mexico was a deserving winner.

“They really played good basketball,” Kornet said. “They played well and they played together. ... Congratulations to them.”

The loss for the Americans — who were together for about 10 days to get ready for these two games — wasn’t unprecedented. The U.S. is using a roster primarily of G League players for the World Cup qualifiers, just as it did while qualifying for the 2019 World Cup. The Americans went 10-2 in the qualifying games for that tournament, easily good enough to get the U.S. into the 32-team field.

This loss, obviously, won’t help the quest to make the field for the 2023 tournament — but the Americans aren’t exactly on the brink of trouble yet, either. All they need to do in Round 1 of qualifying is not finish last in their four-team group, and having even one win already gives them strong odds of getting through to Round 2.

There are four teams in four groups of qualifying out of the FIBA Americas region. The top three teams in each group move onto the second round of qualifying, which starts in August and runs through February 2023.

The U.S. is in Group D with Cuba, Mexico and Puerto Rico. The Americans play again in February against Puerto Rico and Mexico, then close the first round of qualifying against Puerto Rico on July 1 and Cuba on July 4.

For the February games, the U.S. roster will almost certainly change based on player availability.

“It’s a huge thing in my life to represent USA Basketball,” Boylen said. “Just to put the colors on, kind of the first day, was an emotional moment for me. It was a big deal for my family. This is one of the best group of guys I’ve ever been around. We’ve only been together since last Saturday, but we’ve got high-character guys that care. We’ve worked really hard and it’s fun to teach and coach a group of guys that you like being around.”