USA Basketball clinches berth in World Cup, tops Uruguay

The coaching staff will be different as well; Jim Boylen has led the Americans in all six of the two-game qualifying windows, but USA Basketball national team coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors — assisted by Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat, Tyronn Lue of the Los Angeles Clippers and Mark Few of Gonzaga — will lead the team this summer.

The U.S. has won the World Cup, previously called the world championships, five times. But the team sent to the most recent World Cup at China in 2019 finished seventh — the worst finish ever by an American men’s team in a major tournament. The previous worst was sixth at the 2002 world championships.

The Americans bounced back at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, winning gold for the fourth consecutive time. And now the next U.S. team — the roster is unclear — will be tasked with bringing home gold from Manila.

Uruguay took control early, leading 18-7 after the first quarter and building a 41-27 lead with about a minute to go in the first half.

But the U.S. offense came alive in the third, scoring 30 points in that 10-minute period — one more than the Americans managed in the first two quarters combined.

It was 59-58 U.S. going into the fourth, and then Galloway and the Americans ran away.