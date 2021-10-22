US women tie South Korea 0-0, snap 22-match home win streak

Goalkeeper Yoon Young-geul made eight saves, including a shot in the 76th minute from Carli Lloyd, who was making her 315th appearance with the team.

“I think that today she was their best player, and which is very good for her, not good for us, obviously, because she stopped some wonderful shots," U.S. coach Andonovski said about Yoon.

Before the game, U.S. Soccer honored Lindsey Horan for her 100th appearance with the team — which she played in Tokyo at the Olympics. Horan was also named captain for the match.

The United States was dealing with a number of injuries. Andi Sullivan didn't play because of a minor knee injury announced before the game. Julie Ertz, Alyssa Naeher and Sam Mewis were in camp but unavailable because of previous injuries. Crystal Dunn and Christen Press opted out of the matches.

The match at Children’s Mercy Park was a sellout with 18,467 in attendance.

The last time the United States failed to win at home was in October 2019, a 1-1 draw against South Korea.

Next week's match will be Lloyd's last with the team. She announced her retirement following the Tokyo Games, where the United States won the bronze medal.

Horan said she was touched in the pregame meeting when Lloyd presented her with the No. 10 jersey.

“I think it was probably one of the most special moments in my career,” Horan said. “I think Carli Lloyd is truly one of the most incredible women’s national team players that has come through the system. And over the past few years, she’s been such a role model for me and I’ve gotten closer and closer with her and gotten to learn so much from her.”

The U.S. was undefeated in all 13 previous matches against South Korea.

