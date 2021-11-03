US woman who killed mom in Bali indicted on US murder charge

The unsealed indictment comes four years after the Chicago Tribune reported that the FBI was investigating whether others had been involved in the conspiracy to kill Von Wiese-Mack, whose badly beaten body was found in a suitcase inside the trunk of a taxi parked at the upscale St. Regis Bali Resort in August 2014.

Mack was almost 19 and a few weeks pregnant at the time. She and Schaefer, then 21, were arrested a day later at a hotel about 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the St. Regis.

The killing generated national and international attention for years, in part because of photographs of the suitcase that appeared too small to hold an adult woman's body. The two were convicted in 2015; Mack was sentenced to 10 years in prison and Schaefer received an 18-year sentence.

Indonesian officials announced in August that Mack would be released in October. She was freed from prison on Friday and deported to the United States this week.

There have been questions about the case since at least 2016, when one of Schaefer's cousins pleaded guilty to helping to plan the killing in exchange for $50,000 from Mack's expected inheritance. That cousin was sentenced the next year to nine years in prison. In 2017, the Chicago Tribune reported that court documents revealed the FBI was investigating whether others were involved in the the conspiracy to kill Von Weise-Mack.