US will pay $44 million in age-bias case by ex-FAA workers

“We hope this will be a cautionary reminder to federal employers and other employers that, as we have an increasingly aged workforce, employers should be extra careful to avoid making personnel decisions like layoffs because of age,” said Joseph Sellers, lead attorney for the workers.

Asked for comment, the FAA referred the matter to the Justice Department, which did not immediately respond.

Kate Breen was 45 and president of the union when the flight service specialists' work was sent to Lockheed, where there were no pensions, just a 401(k) savings plan, and where their service time in the government didn't count. She said she quit Lockheed after a year and a half and took part-time jobs at the postal service and the Transportation Security Administration before landing a different job back at FAA.

Breen will retire for good this week, but figures she lost $20,000 a year in retirement benefits with all the moving around. Some former colleagues fared far worse.

“This settlement helps to ease some of the pain ... (but) it's still not making everybody whole," she said. “They deserve much better than what they got.”

The story has been corrected to note that the lawyer for the workers is Joseph Sellers, not Joseph Streeter.