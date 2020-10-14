US wholesale prices up 0.4% in September as food costs surge

Over the past 12 months, inflation at the wholesale level is up just 0.4% while core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, is up 1.2%.

While the September rise in wholesale prices was bigger than expected, economists said the trend over the past year shows that inflation remains subdued, far below the Federal Reserve’s 2% target for annual increases.

“Inflation has accelerated from a resumption in activity. For now, the trend remains muted, driven by weak demand and ample excess capacity,” Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist for High Frequency Economics, said in a research note.

The increase in food costs reflected higher prices for corn, fresh vegetables and beef.