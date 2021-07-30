US uses dominant inside presence to beat Japan 86-69

The U.S. (2-0) then clamped down defensively over the next 10 minutes. With the game tied at 36, the Americans scored scored seven straight to start a 13-4 run to close the half. Griner had six points during the spurt and Stewart had a massive block after a U.S. turnover.

The Americans led 49-40 at the break.

Japan cut the deficit to five in the third quarter but couldn't get any closer as Wilson, Stewart and Griner dominated inside. The trio combined for 50 points and 28 rebounds.

“We knew they get a lot of 3s, we weathered the storm and tried to get them to make more 2s,” said Griner, who had 15 points. “We definitely had a size advantage so wanted to get it in.”

Maki Takada scored 15 to lead Japan (1-1).

SHOOTING SLUMP:

Bird has struggled from the field the first two games, missing her first 13 shots before having a 3-pointer roll in off the front of the rim from the top of the key in the fourth quarter against Japan. Once it went through the net she let out a sigh of relief. Her floor game has been better than her shooting; she has 19 assists in the two games.

“Every basketball player has been through something like this,” Bird said. “It feels good to finally see one go in. I try to not overthink it. Yes it's frustrating, but it's part of the game. I'm sure I'll make more. You have to have a short memory. It's so much easier said than done. ... It's unfortunate it's happening right now. I'll just keep throwing them up there.”

TIP-INS:

Skylar Diggins warmed up before the game but didn't play. USA Basketball said she got a little banged up in practice. ... Most of the U.S. men's team came to watch the game, sitting a couple rows up from the court. ... A game after committing 25 turnovers, the U.S. had 17. ... Japan shot 10 of 38 from behind the 3-point arc.

UP NEXT:

Japan: faces Nigeria on Monday to close out group play.

US: plays France on Monday to finish group play.

Japan's Maki Takada (8), left, is fouled by United States' Sue Bird (6) during women's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

United States' A'Ja Wilson (9), right, blocks a shot by Japan's Yuki Miyazawa (52) during women's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

United States' Jewell Loyd (4), left, drives past Japan's Naho Miyoshi (12) during women's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Japan's Moeko Nagaoka (0), second left, drives past United States' Tina Charles (14), left, during women's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall

Japan's Moeko Nagaoka (0), left, and United States' A'Ja Wilson (9) fight for a rebound during women's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Credit: Charlie Neibergall Credit: Charlie Neibergall