US urging Central America to tackle poverty, corruption

It was a major theme of the private talks Blinken had late Tuesday with the foreign ministers.

The U.S. hopes Mexican and Central American officials can do more to impede the trafficking of migrants, especially children. The Biden administration has been expelling single adults who cross the border and most families but it allows unaccompanied minors to enter the United States and pursue asylum or other legal claims for residency. U.S. authorities encountered more than 17,000 children traveling alone along the border in April, compared with a record 18,960 a month earlier.

There are limits, however, to what Mexico and Central America can do amid the economic devastation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Leaders made it clear they hope for some of the 81 million vaccines that President Joe Biden has said he will distribute around the world. Details of the distribution plan are expected this month.

Alvarado, whose nation has attracted admiration for its stability, relative affluence and environmental protection, made it clear that Costa Rica would accept only vaccines that have no political strings attached.

“We’re talking about saving lives, but that doesn’t mean in receiving a donation we will compromise our dignity as a nation," he said at the news conference.

The relative success of Costa Rica was another theme of the two-day visit. Blinken noted the close ties between the countries, pointing out that 40% of the country's export go to the U.S. and that 70% of the foreign direct investment comes from the U.S. Costa Rica is also a major tourist destination and, before the pandemic, hosted more American students than any other country in the hemisphere.

On Wednesday, Blinken was meeting in private with his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard, and planned to visit a nongovernmental organization that provides children and families with recreational and educational activities. It's the kind of organization that would get a piece of the $4 billion in the proposed aid package that the Biden administration does not want to give directly to government entities in the region.

“It’s no accident that we’re here, and we’re here first,” Blinken said. “We have a remarkably strong partnership that is based on a foundation of shared values and shared perspective.”

Highlighting that relationship and those values enabled Blinken to contrast the situation with countries such as Honduras, whose president has been linked by American prosecutors to drug trafficking, and Nicaragua, where the authoritarian government of President Daniel Ortega is under U.S. sanctions.

Blinken avoided any direct remarks about El Salvador's president, Nayib Bukele, a popularly elected leader who has an increasingly tense relationship with the U.S. because of his moves to consolidate power and weaken El Salvador’s other democratic institutions.

Still, it was clearly on Blinken's agenda when he said, "We meet at a moment when democracy and human rights are being undermined in many parts of the region.” He noted the “erosion of judicial independence" and crackdown on independent media, in an apparent reference to Bukele, and the “quashing of anticorruption efforts," which likely refers to Honduras and elsewhere.

“We understand how fragile democracy is. We’ve experienced setbacks in our own country in recent years,” he said. “But that experience has underscored for us just how important it is to shore up the institutions and the norms that safeguard our democracy.”

The issue of corruption is certain to loom over Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Guatemala and Mexico next week, where she plans to meet with the presidents of both nations to discuss joint efforts to address the root causes of migration. Harris' chief spokesperson emphasized that the vice president’s efforts to secure economic investments and humanitarian aid when outlining her plans for the trip.

The goal is “to deepen our strategic partnership and bilateral relationship” with both countries and "advance a comprehensive strategy to tackle the causes of migration,” spokesperson Symone Sanders said. “We will also engage community leaders, workers, young innovators and entrepreneurs and others about ways to provide economic security, address the core factors of migration, and to give people the hope for a better life at home.”

—-

Associated Press writer Alexander Jaffe in Washington contributed to this report.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a meeting with the foreign ministers of Mexico and Central American Integration System (SICA) member states at Intercontinental Hotel Costa Rica on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in San Jose, Costa Rica. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP) Credit: Evelyn Hockstein Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado Quesada speak before a news conference Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in San Jose, Costa Rica. (Evelyn Hockstein/Pool via AP) Credit: Evelyn Hockstein Credit: Evelyn Hockstein

