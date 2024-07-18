US Treasury sanctions Sierra Leone man for allegedly smuggling migrants into the United States

The smuggling ring's customers came from a dozen countries, including China, Iran, Russia, Somalia, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Nigeria.

Karim Conteh was arrested on July 11 in Tijuana, Mexico. The United States is pursuing Conteh’s extradition on federal migrant smuggling charges.

Also sanctioned Thursday was his Mexican wife, Veronica Roblero, as well as two other people from Sierra Leone and Togo.

The department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, or OFAC — the U.S. agency that combats illicit funds and money laundering — said the ring allegedly moved the money they charged the migrants for helping them cross the border illegally through the United States.

The sanctions block the targets' financial and other assets in the United States and prohibit U.S. citizens from having any transactions with them.