US Treasury official to visit India amid Ukraine tensions

The nation has boosted its purchase of Russian oil, buying roughly 60 million barrels in 2022 so far, compared with only 12 million barrels in all of 2021, according to commodity data firm Kpler.

The U.S. and Europe, however, are moving away from Russian energy — with Treasury officials promoting a price cap on Russian oil.

A Treasury statement says Adeyemo will meet with financial services and energy sectors executives in Mumbai and will speak about strengthening economic ties between the U.S. and India.

He will also underscore “our two countries’ deep economic, security, and cultural ties” and discuss ways to build "more resilient supply chains” through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework that India joined as a founding member in May.

India is the world’s second-most populous country and largest democracy based on a population of 1.4 billion.

On Sunday, President Joe Biden issued a statement celebrating India's 75th anniversary of independence, calling the U.S. and India “indispensable partners.”