US trade deficit increases to $71.2 billion in May

The politically sensitive deficit with China rose 1.9% to $26.3 billion in May and totals $130.7 billion in goods trade so far this year. The trade deficit America runs with China is the largest with any country. Then-President Donald Trump waged a widespread trade war with China in an effort to reduce that deficit, which he said was costing millions of American manufacturing jobs.

The rising trade deficit is acting as a drag on economic growth, shaving 1.5 percentage points from growth in the January-March quarter. Even with that drag, the economy, as measured by the gross domestic product, grew at a robust 6.4% annual rate in the first three months of this year.

Economists believe trade will be less of a drag in the April-June quarter and they are forecasting that GDP growth could hit a sizzling 10% growth rate in the second quarter.