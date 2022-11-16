US tops Canada in shootout in opener of Rivalry Series

Canada’s roster for the first three games of the series features 16 players who won both Olympic and world hockey championship gold medals this year.

Canada edged the U.S. 2-1 for the world title in September in Denmark. Canada also beat the Americans 3-2 in the Olympic final in February in Beijing.

Canada went 3-1-1 against the U.S. in last season’s Rivalry Series, which was cut short by the pandemic.

UP NEXT

The Rivalry Series resumes Thursday night at Kamloops, British Columbia. The United States will host Sunday in Seattle. The U.S. will host the fourth game of the series Dec. 15 in Henderson, Nevada.

